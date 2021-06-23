Left Menu

Cricket-Historical tweets 'taken out of context': England's Morgan

Morgan and white-ball vice-captain Jos Buttler were accused of mocking the Indian use of English language in tweets made in 2017 and 2018, which showed the use of the word "sir". "I don't really reflect on it a lot," Morgan said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 12:20 IST
England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has denied mocking Indians in historical tweets, saying that the posts had been "taken out of context". Morgan and white-ball vice-captain Jos Buttler were accused of mocking the Indian use of the English language in tweets made in 2017 and 2018, which showed the use of the word "sir".

"I don't really reflect on it a lot," Morgan said. "If I call somebody 'sir' on social media, or anywhere around the world, it's a sign of admiration and respect. "If that's taken out of context there's nothing I can control or do about it.

"So I haven't actually looked into it." Reuters has requested comment from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended by the ECB from all international cricket pending an investigation for his old racist and sexist tweets. After that incident, the ECB said it would review players' social media usage to address past issues and remind them of their responsibilities.

