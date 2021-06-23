Left Menu

Sammy appointed member of CWI Board of Directors

PTI | Stjohn | Updated: 23-06-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 12:26 IST
Sammy appointed member of CWI Board of Directors

Two-time T20 World Cup-winning former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been appointed as an independent non-member director of the CWI board.

The decision was taken by the Cricket West Indies Board during a meeting held on June 17.

Sammy, who led West Indies to two back-to-back T20 titles in 2012 and 2016, is one of the three appointments of Independent Directors approved at last Thursday's meeting to serve for the next two-years.

He joins Trinidadian Attorney Debra Coryat-Patton and Jamaican Surgeon and University Administrator, Dr. Akshai Mansingh, who were both re-appointed to serve a second term.

''It is an honour to be appointed as a CWI Director; this is another great opportunity for me to give my best to West Indies cricket in a new way, off the field,'' Sammy said on the Windies Cricket website.

''All my local, regional and international experiences have prepared me to make a significant ongoing impact in West Indies cricket. I am excited and thankful for the chance to serve and look forward to giving back to the sport and region that I love so much,'' he added.

The 37-year-old, who has represented West Indies in 38 Test, 126 ODIs and 68 T20s, currently serves as the head coach of Pakistan Super League side Peshawar Zalmi and is also a cricket consultant for the St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Sammy, who last played in the 2020 CPL final, is the first international cricketer from his native Saint Lucia where the national stadium has been named in his honour.

He also is the Goodwill Ambassador for St. Lucia.

''I am delighted to welcome Daren Sammy as an independent, non-member Director whose role will be to ensure that all the right questions are being asked while contributing to the shaping of new ideas and solutions,'' CWI President Ricky Skerritt said.

''Daren's fairly recent experience as a two-time World Cup winning captain will bring with him a much needed modern-day cricketer's perspective which should add valuable insights to Board discussions and decision-making.

''His appointment is testament to our commitment to strengthen CWI's governance, and to utilize expertise from across all stakeholder groups.'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021