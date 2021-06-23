Olympics-IOC president to arrive in Japan three days earlier than planned -JNN
- Country:
- Japan
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 9, three days earlier than initially planned, broadcaster JNN said on Wednesday.
He was originally planning to arrive in Japan on July 12. The report does not give an explanation for why he is arriving earlier than planned, but says that he will quarantine in his hotel until July 12.
Wednesday marks a month until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Olympic media will be closely monitored during Games, says Tokyo 2020 President
Tokyo 2020 may ask for further vaccine donations for Olympics, says CEO Muto
WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 board talks about vaccines, but not a word on further delay
Tokyo 2020: 29 refugee athletes to send message of solidarity, hope
Olympics-Team GB will be fully vaccinated before Tokyo 2020 - BOA