Tokyo Olympics spectators told to avoid high-fives, loud talk to beat COVID

Spectators at the Tokyo Olympics will be advised not to give each other high-fives or talk loudly during the Games under guidelines released by organisers on Wednesday to lower the risk of coronavirus infections.

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee also said it would announce the results of a lottery on July 6 to whittle down the number of spectators after limits were imposed.

