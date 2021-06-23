Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics spectators told to avoid high-fives, loud talk to beat COVID

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:04 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Spectators at the Tokyo Olympics will be advised not to give each other high-fives or talk loudly during the Games under guidelines released by organisers on Wednesday to lower the risk of coronavirus infections.

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee also said it would announce the results of a lottery on July 6 to whittle down the number of spectators after limits were imposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

