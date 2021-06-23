Left Menu

Olympics-Lim becomes Singapore's first female diver to qualify for Games

Freida Lim has become Singapore's first female diver to qualify for the Olympics after securing her place at the Tokyo Games. The 23-year-old finished 15th in the semi-finals of the women's 10m platform event at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo in May with a five-dive score of 272.35.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:57 IST
Olympics-Lim becomes Singapore's first female diver to qualify for Games
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Freida Lim has become Singapore's first female diver to qualify for the Olympics after securing her place at the Tokyo Games.

The 23-year-old finished 15th in the semi-finals of the women's 10m platform event at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo in May with a five-dive score of 272.35. The score was not enough to qualify for the final but Lim received confirmation on Tuesday from the Singapore Swimming Association that she was among the highest-ranked divers to obtain a quota place for their countries.

"I thought about it (the qualification), because people kept asking me if I was going or not, so it definitely lingered," Lim told local media. "But I feel it didn't really affect my training or affect me mentally."

Lim will join 10m platform diver Jonathan Chan at Tokyo after he became the first Singapore diver to earn the Olympic berth in 2019. Singapore won its only Olympic gold in 2016 after Joseph Schooling beat American great Michael Phelps in the Rio 100m butterfly final.

The Tokyo Games, delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021