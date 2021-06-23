Left Menu

Authorities may move start of Tokyo's Olympic torch relay off public roads -NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:35 IST
Olympic logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Authorities are considering moving the first three days of the Tokyo leg of the Olympic torch relay off public roads, because a quasi-state of emergency will still be in place, broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The Tokyo part of the relay is due to start on July 9 and continue until the opening ceremony on July 23. However, much of the host city is currently under a quasi-state of emergency which will remain in place until July 11.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and still faces resistance from a substantial portion of the public which fears it may cause further COVID-19 outbreaks.

