FACTBOX-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 guidelines for ticket holders after new lottery

After capping fan numbers at each venue at 10,000, Tokyo Olympics organisers have announced details of the ticket lottery and refunds as well as guidelines for ticket holders. Spectators from overseas have already been banned. Following are details on the guidance and ticketing following the new limits:

GUIDELINES FOR TICKET HOLDERS Spectators are asked to travel straight to the venues and return directly home, and advised them not to give each other high-fives or talk loudly during the Games. Alcohol is not allowed in the venues.

The guidelines suggest they consider removing face masks in a hot or humid weather outdoors to avoid heat stroke. Spectators may be denied admission or asked to leave the sites if they do not observe the rules, according to the guidelines.

SECOND LOTTERY Ticket holders in Japan have already been given a chance to ask for refunds because of the one-year postponement to the Games caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 840,000 tickets had been refunded so far, out of a total of 4.48 million sold through the initial lottery, organisers said. Because of the new limits, the organisers will organise a fresh lottery to whittle down the number of spectators to 2.72 million.

Results of the lottery will be announced on July 6, and those who are unable or do not wish to attend the Games can apply for refund between July 6 and July 15, the organisers said on Wednesday. LOSSES ON TICKET SALES

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said the revenue from ticket sales would amount to less than half of the projected $817 million (90 billion yen). The organisers will discuss with the national and Tokyo governments on how to make up for the shortfall. 'NO SPECTATORS' SCENARIO STILL ON THE CARDS

The government will review the current coronavirus "quasi-emergency" state in Tokyo on July 11. Government experts have said that the 10,000 cap on sporting events would only apply to regions where the "quasi-emergency" has been lifted. The organisers said the number of spectators could be restricted based on the content of any state of emergency from July 12, including an option of holding the Games without spectators should the COVID-19 situation worsen.

Muto said officials involved in organising the Games would in principle not be included in the count of spectators. The organisers have not yet specified what would happen to ticket holders in the event of the Games being held without spectators. ($1 = 110.1000 yen)

