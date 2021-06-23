Left Menu

Olympics-India golfer Lahiri keen to make Tokyo 'gift' count

The 33-year-old squeezed himself into the top 60 as the final qualifier on the list published by the International Golf Federation on Tuesday. "It was a big surprise, I wasn't expecting it," he told the PGA Tour after qualifying for his second Olympic Games. I feel I’m close to playing my best golf right now and for a lot of reasons, it makes sense for me.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:08 IST
Olympics-India golfer Lahiri keen to make Tokyo 'gift' count
  • Country:
  • India

India's Anirban Lahiri knows that an Olympic medal, regardless of its colour, would go a long way to lifting golf's profile in his country and the former Asia number one is keen to achieve that change at the Tokyo Games. The 33-year-old squeezed himself into the top 60 as the final qualifier on the list published by the International Golf Federation on Tuesday.

"It was a big surprise, I wasn't expecting it," he told the PGA Tour after qualifying for his second Olympic Games. "It's a gift and an opportunity, so why would I throw it away," said Lahiri, who finished a lowly 57th at the Rio Games playing with an injury.

"I know what it is to be an Olympian as I’ve done it before and I don’t want to be just an Olympian. "I want to win a medal, I want to do something that makes a difference. I know winning a PGA Tour event will do that but winning a medal would even do more."

A two-time winner on the European Tour, Lahiri endured a tough year made worse by COVID-19 infection. Currently 118th on the rankings, Lahiri will be competing at this week's Travelers Championship hoping to consolidate his position inside the top 125 to retain his tour card for the next season.

"I feel like I’m playing really well. I feel I’m close to playing my best golf right now and for a lot of reasons, it makes sense for me. It means everything for me to go," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021