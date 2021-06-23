Left Menu

New Zealand names 2 flag bearers for Tokyo opening ceremony

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:43 IST
New Zealand names 2 flag bearers for Tokyo opening ceremony
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Women's rugby sevens captain Sarah Hirini and two-time Olympic rowing gold medalist Hamish Bond will carry the New Zealand flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games.

Hirini was a member of the New Zealand team that won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janiero Games, where rugby sevens made its Olympic debut, and has since led the team to a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and to the World Sevens Series title last year.

Bond combined with Eric Murray in the coxless pair which was unbeaten over four years and won gold medals at the London and Rio Olympics.

After the 2016 Games, Bond switched to cycling, winning a bronze medal in the road time trial at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast and setting a New Zealand record on the track in the 4,000-meters individual pursuit.

He has returned to rowing as a crew member of the New Zealand eight for Tokyo.

The Olympics are set to open on July 23 under heavy restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021