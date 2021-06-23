Left Menu

Motorcycling-Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID, Americas GP in October

The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to travel complications and logistical restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Grand Prix of the Americas to be held in Austin from Oct. 1-3 instead, MotoGP organisers said on Wednesday. July's Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic, forcing organisers to schedule a doubleheader in Austria in August instead.

The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to travel complications and logistical restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Grand Prix of the Americas to be held in Austin from Oct. 1-3 instead, MotoGP organisers said on Wednesday. The Grand Prix of the Americas was cancelled last year due to the pandemic while this year's race as well as the Argentina GP was postponed until the final quarter of 2021.

As a result, the Grand Prix of Thailand will now take place on Oct. 15-17, a week after its original date. The Japanese Grand Prix was set to be held in the first week of October. July's Finnish Grand Prix was also cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic, forcing organisers to schedule a doubleheader in Austria in August instead.

