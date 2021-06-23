Left Menu

PM Modi wishes best to Indian athletes for Tokyo Olympics

“Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of its contributions to sports and its efforts towards motivating other athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:12 IST
PM Modi wishes best to Indian athletes for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on Olympic Day today, has conveyed the pride that the nation feels for those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. He also wised the best to the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

"Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of its contributions to sports and its efforts towards motivating other athletes.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, especially my young friends to take part."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021