PM Modi wishes best to Indian athletes for Tokyo Olympics

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on Olympic Day today, has conveyed the pride that the nation feels for those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. He also wised the best to the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

"Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of its contributions to sports and its efforts towards motivating other athletes.

In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, especially my young friends to take part."

