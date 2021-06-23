Left Menu

Request to illuminate Munich Stadium in 'rainbow colours' was in itself political, says UEFA

European football governing body UEFA on Wednesday clarified it totally respects the 'rainbow' and also clarified that Germany's request to light up the Munich Stadium in 'rainbow colours' for the Euro 2020 match against Hungary was turned down due to its political nature.

23-06-2021
UEFA logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

European football governing body UEFA on Wednesday clarified it totally respects the 'rainbow' and also clarified that Germany's request to light up the Munich Stadium in 'rainbow colours' for the Euro 2020 match against Hungary was turned down due to its political nature. On Tuesday, UEFA had declined an application from Munich's city council to have Allianz Arena in rainbow colours on Wednesday for their last Group F match with Hungary in Euro 2020. UEFA stated that they have prohibited rainbow lighting in order to maintain a neutral stance with regard to political matters.

After changing its Twitter DP to 'rainbow colours', UEFA released a statement, saying: "UEFA Respects the Rainbow. Today, UEFA is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow. It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in - a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender." "Some people have interpreted UEFA's decision to turn down the city of Munich's request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a EURO 2020 match as 'political'. On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team, presence in the stadium for this evening's match with Germany. For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society," it added.

Recently, a controversial legislation was passed by the Hungarian national parliament which allowed the government to ban schools from disseminating content deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change. Earlier on Monday, UEFA stopped its investigation into Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's rainbow-coloured captain's armband during Euro 2020 matches against France and Portugal. (ANI)

