Left Menu

WTC final: Sehwag backs Pant to change course of game with exciting batsmanship

The wickets of Virat Kohli and Chesteshwar Pujara early on the Reserve Day in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand did not dampen the optimism of Virender Sehwag. The former India opener believes Rishabh Pant can still change the course of the game with his exciting batting style.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:06 IST
WTC final: Sehwag backs Pant to change course of game with exciting batsmanship
Rishabh Pant in action in ongoing WTC final (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wickets of Virat Kohli and Chesteshwar Pujara early on the Reserve Day in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand did not dampen the optimism of Virender Sehwag. The former India opener believes Rishabh Pant can still change the course of the game with his exciting batting style. "The most exciting Test player in the World is out there in the middle. Next 20 overs will decide the match. #ICCWTCFinal," tweeted Sehwag.

Pant came out to bat in the 38th over as India was reduced to 72/4 in the second innings and the batter was dropped by Tim Southee off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson. At that time, Pant was batting on five. He looked to make the most of it and kept picking singles and the odd boundaries against a very disciplined Kiwi bowling attack. Resuming on the Reserve Day at 64/2, overnight batters Kohli and Pujara added just seven runs to the score before Kohli (13) was dismissed as he chased a delivery bowled outside off by Jamieson to hand wicket-keeper BJ Watling an easy chance.

In the very next over of Jamieson, Pujara (15) followed Kohli as he also looked to poke at one just in the corridor of uncertainty outside the off stump and gifted his wicket to Jamieson. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant walked in next and he got a reprieve quite early as he was dropped by Tim Southee in the slip-cordon. Pant then joined hands with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and the duo added 37 crucial runs to the total. But as soon as India started to claw back into the game, Rahane (15) was strangled down the legside by Trent Boult, and as a result, India was reduced to 109/5 with a lead of just 77. Day 1 and 4 of the ongoing WTC final were washed off due to rain and as a result, the Reserve Day had to be utilised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021