Tvesa to have long shot at Olympic berth at Czech Ladies Open

Apart from Tvesa, the other Indians in the fray in the tournament are Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan.The top stars in the field include Lee Ann Pace, Carly Booth, Annabel Dimmock, Pia Babnik, Felicity Johnson, Nuria Iturrioz, Sanna Nuutinen, Liz Young, Emily Pedersen, Becky Morgan, Camille Chevalier and Christine Wolf.The worlds top-15 players are eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a country.

PTI | Beroun | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@golfinghub)
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who has been having a good run on the Ladies European Tour, will get one final chance to qualify for Tokyo Olympics when she tees up at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open this week.

Nothing less than a win will give her a chance to join Aditi Ashok in the Tokyo Olympics. Aditi is assured of a berth as she is 44th in the current list of qualifiers.

Tvesa, who has had two Top-10s in her last three starts, will also need some luck in the form of withdrawals from among the qualified players to get into the Top-60.

Tvesa, who opened the season with T-23 in South Africa, was T-10 in Italy and then T-6 at Jabra Ladies Open in France. She then missed the cut at Scandinavian Mixed.

Apart from Tvesa, the other Indians in the fray in the tournament are Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan.

The top stars in the field include Lee Ann Pace, Carly Booth, Annabel Dimmock, Pia Babnik, Felicity Johnson, Nuria Iturrioz, Sanna Nuutinen, Liz Young, Emily Pedersen, Becky Morgan, Camille Chevalier and Christine Wolf.

The world's top-15 players are eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a country. Beyond the top-15, players are eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top-15. The host country is guaranteed a spot, as is each of the five continents. Only Korea and the United States, who have more than four players in the top-15 of the world, are allowed four players.

