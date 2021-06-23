Left Menu

WTC Scoreboard: Lunch, Day 6

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard at lunch on the final day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday. India 1st innings: 217 New Zealand 1st innings: 249 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 64/2) Rohit Sharma lbw b T Southee 30 Shubhman Gill lbw b T Southee 8 Cheteshwar Pujara c R Taylor b K Jamieson 15 Virat Kohli c B Watling b K Jamieson 13 Ajinkya Rahane c B Watling b T Boult 15 Rishbah Pant batting 28 Ravindra Jadeja batting 12 Extras (LB-7, NB-1, WD-1) 9 Total (For 5 wickets in 55 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-51, 3-71, 4-72, 5-109.

Bowling: Tim Southee 16-4-35-2, Trent Boult 13-1-37-1, Kyle Jamieson 17-8-21-2, Neil Wagner 9-1-30-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

