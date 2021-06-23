WTC Final: Pant, Jadeja take India to 130/5 at lunch on final day
India have extended their lead to 98 runs.Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jaimeson.Brief Scores India 217 and 130 for 5 in 55 overs. Rohit Sharma 30, Rishabh Pant 28 batting Kyle Jamieson 221, Tim Southee 235.
India lost three batsmen, including skipper Virat Kohli, before taking lunch at 130 for five on the sixth and final day of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, here on Wednesday. Resuming the day at 64 for 2, India lost Kohli (13) and Pujara (15) to pacer Kyle Jamieson while vice captain Ajinkya Rahane (15) became Trent Boult's victim.
Flamboyant Rishabh Pant (28 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (12 not out) were at the crease at the first break of the day. India have extended their lead to 98 runs.
Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jaimeson.
Brief Scores: India: 217 and 130 for 5 in 55 overs. (Rohit Sharma 30, Rishabh Pant 28 batting; Kyle Jamieson 2/21, Tim Southee 2/35).
