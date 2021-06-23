Soccer-Norwich sign goalkeeper Gunn from Southampton

Norwich City have signed English goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton on a four-year deal, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old moved to Southampton in 2018 and made 30 appearances for the club across all competitions. He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Stoke City and played 15 games, keeping six clean sheets in the league.

Gunn, who started his career in the Norwich academy, spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Carrow Road from Manchester City and was ever-present in Daniel Farke's side, playing in all 46 Championship games that season. "I'm really looking forward to it. It's the club that I grew up supporting and the strides that it has made over the last few years show it's a club still on the up," Gunn told the club's website https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2021/june/gunn-completes-city-return.

"Hopefully, this season we can get our place in the Premier League and make sure that we have a good start and stay there." Norwich head coach Farke said Gunn had proven that he can play at the top level.

"We needed a strong addition to our goalkeeping squad and for the short, medium and long term we believe that Angus is the perfect fit," Farke said.

