Soccer-BeIN agrees three-year TV rights deal with UEFA in seven Asian countries
Qatar's BeIN Media Group on Wednesday announced a new media rights deal with Europe's soccer governing body UEFA to broadcast its major competitions in seven Asian countries until 2024.
Qatar's BeIN Media Group on Wednesday announced a new media rights deal with Europe's soccer governing body UEFA to broadcast its major competitions in seven Asian countries until 2024. BeIN will continue to broadcast Champions League and Europa League games in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore while also expanding its rights to Thailand, Cambodia and Laos for the seasons 2021-22 to 2023-24.
The deal also includes rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA's new third-tier competition, as well as the UEFA Youth League which features the Under-19 teams. Earlier this month, BeIN retained exclusive television rights to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League and other UEFA competitions across the Middle East and North Africa for a further three years.
