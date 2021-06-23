Left Menu

WTC final, Reserve Day: Watling keeping wickets with dislocated finger

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling continued to don the gloves for his side even after dislocating his finger in the first session on the Reserve Day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final here at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling continued to don the gloves for his side even after dislocating his finger in the first session on the Reserve Day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final here at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. "BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field. #WTC21," the official handle of BlackCaps tweeted.

In the 53rd over of the second innings, Watling received a blow on his finger on the right hand as he was trying to collect a throw from skipper Kane Williamson. Watling ended up hurting his finger and the physio came out to look at his finger. Earlier, as New Zealand wicketkeeper Watling stepped out to the field in international cricket for the final time on Wednesday, India skipper Virat Kohli was quick to congratulate him on a phenomenal career.

Kohli congratulated Watling as both India and New Zealand stepped out to the field on the Reserve Day of the WTC final. The official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted the moment of Kohli congratulating Watling and it captioned the post as: "A nice gesture from the Indian skipper congratulating the @BLACKCAPS wicket-keeper on the final day of his international career."

At the time of the lunch break, India's score read 130/5 with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. However, in the second session, Jadeja ended up losing his wicket to Neil Wagner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

