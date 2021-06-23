Cricket-India all out for 170, NZ need 139 to win WTC title
India were all out for 170 in their second innings, setting New Zealand 139 to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.
Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for India with a cavalier 41, while Rohit Sharma made 30. New Zealand will have to achieve the target in 53 overs to become test cricket's first official world champions.
The weather-marred contest spilled into its reserve day to make up for lost time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
