Left Menu

WTC Final: India set New Zealand 139-run target

India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings.Rishabh Pant was top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja 16, Ajinkya Rahane 15 and Mohammed Shami 13 chipped in with small contributions.India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli 13, Chetehswar Pujara 15 and Rahane.Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jamieson.Brief Scores India 217 and 170 all out in 73 overs. New Zealand 1st Innings 249 all out.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:18 IST
WTC Final: India set New Zealand 139-run target
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India set New Zealand a tricky 139-run target to win the World Test Championship final after scoring 170 in their second innings on the sixth and final day here on Wednesday. India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a long innings.

Rishabh Pant was top-scorer for India with his 41-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja (16), Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Mohammed Shami (13) chipped in with small contributions.

India lost three batsmen in the morning session including skipper Virat Kohli (13), Chetehswar Pujara (15) and Rahane.

Pant was dropped, when he was on 5, by Tim Southee off Jamieson.

Brief Scores: India: 217 and 170 all out in 73 overs. (Rishabh Pant 41, Rohit Sharma 30; Tim Southee 4/48, T Boult 3/39, Kyle Jamieson 2/30). New Zealand 1st Innings: 249 all out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021