WTC Scoreboard: Day 6 (India's 2nd Innings)

Scoreboard on the sixth and final day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday. India 1st innings: 217 New Zealand 1st innings: 249 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 64/2) Rohit Sharma lbw b T Southee 30 Shubhman Gill lbw b T Southee 8 Cheteshwar Pujara c R Taylor b K Jamieson 15 Virat Kohli c B Watling b K Jamieson 13 Ajinkya Rahane c B Watling b T Boult 15 Rishbah Pant c H Nicolls b T Boult 41 Ravindra Jadeja c B Watling b N Wagner 16 Ravichandran Ashwin c R Taylor b T Boult 7 Mohammed Shami c T Latham b T Southee 13 Ishant Sharma not out 1 Jasprit Bumrah c T Latham b T Southee 0 Extras (B-1, LB-8, NB-1, WD-1) 11 Total (all out in 73 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-51, 3-71, 4-72, 5-109, 6-142, 7-157, 8-156, 9-170.

Bowling: Tim Southee 19-4-48-4, Trent Boult 15-2-39-3, Kyle Jamieson 24-10-30-2, Neil Wagner 15-2-44-1. More PTI AT AT

