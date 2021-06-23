Left Menu

30 players from Haryana selected for Tokyo Olympics

Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh on Wednesday informed that 30 players from the state have been selected for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:49 IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh on Wednesday informed that 30 players from the state have been selected for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Around Rs 5 lakh has been provided to each of these players as preparation amount. He said that in the Olympic Games, cash amount of Rs 6 crore will be given for gold medal winners, Rs 4 crore for silver medal winners and Rs 2.50 crore for bronze medal winners.

On the occasion of International Olympic Day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar planted a sapling at his residence in the name of braveheart Havaldar Shiv Kumar. Also, 11,000 saplings will be planted in the sports complexes of Haryana.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Sandeep Singh, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, AK Singh, Director Sports Department, Pankaj Nain also planted saplings. Joint Director of Sports Department, Dheeraj Chahal, coach, Rajbir Singh and Olympic medalists Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Dinesh Kumar, Jai Bhagwan, Sardar Singh, Akhil Kumar, Ramesh Gulia, Mamta Sauda, Mamta Kharb, Joginder Sharma and Jitendra Kumar were present at the event. (ANI)

