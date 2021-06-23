Rugby-Watson out of Lions side with concussion, replaced by Tipuric

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions line-up to face Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday after suffering a head injury in training and will be replaced by Justin Tipuric, the team said on Wednesday. Watson suffered a concussion in training on Tuesday in the build-up to the team's first preparation match ahead of this year's tour of South Africa and he will begin the graduated return-to-play protocol.

Ospreys and Wales flanker Tipuric will come into the side which is captained by his national team skipper Alun Wyn Jones. The Lions will play three tests against world champions South Africa, on July 24 and 31 and Aug. 7.

Advertisement

South Africa have not played a game since beating England in the World Cup final in 2019 and will warm up for the series with tests against Georgia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)