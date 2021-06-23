Olympics-Liverpool's Salah unlikely to play for Egypt at Tokyo Games

Left Menu

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to join Egypt's Olympic soccer team, as his English Premier League club Liverpool do not want him to take part in the Tokyo games this summer, Egypt's FA chairman said. FIFA has long acknowledged that clubs are not obliged to release over-age players for the Games.

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to join Egypt's Olympic soccer team, as his English Premier League club Liverpool do not want him to take part in the Tokyo games this summer, Egypt's FA chairman said. "Liverpool have informed us that they did not welcome Salah to play in the Olympics," Megahed, who is the chairman of a three-man interim committee appointed by FIFA, told Egyptian broadcaster ON Time sports.

"Salah wanted to play, and he said he will make a try and within two or three days the issue will be decided," Megahed added. Salah, 29, Egypt's best-known sports star, participated in the London 2012 Games, scoring in all three groups stage matches against Brazil, New Zealand and Belarus before Egypt were knocked out by Japan.

In Tokyo, Egypt have been drawn in Group C alongside twice champions Argentina, 1992 winners Spain and Australia. The Olympics is an under-23 tournament in soccer, but three over-age players are allowed in each squad. FIFA has long acknowledged that clubs are not obliged to release over-age players for the Games.

