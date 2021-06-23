Left Menu

WTC Scoreboard: Tea, Day 6

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:06 IST
WTC Scoreboard: Tea, Day 6
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard at tea on the sixth and final day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday. India 1st innings: 217 and 170 New Zealand 1st innings: 249 New Zealand 2nd innings: Tom Latham batting 5 Devon Conway batting 9 Extras (LB-5) 5 Total (for no loss in 8 overs) 19 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-2-4-0, Mohammed Shami 4-2-5-0, Jasprit Bumrah 1-0-5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021