WTC Scoreboard: Tea, Day 6

Scoreboard at tea on the sixth and final day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday. India 1st innings: 217 and 170 New Zealand 1st innings: 249 New Zealand 2nd innings: Tom Latham batting 5 Devon Conway batting 9 Extras (LB-5) 5 Total (for no loss in 8 overs) 19 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 3-2-4-0, Mohammed Shami 4-2-5-0, Jasprit Bumrah 1-0-5-0.

