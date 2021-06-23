WTC final, Reserve Day: Latham, Conway firm at crease as NZ requires 120 more runs to win

Tom Latham and Devon Conway are standing firm at the crease as New Zealand needs more runs to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. At the tea break on the Reserve Day, New Zealand's score reads 19/0 and the side needs 120 more runs for the win. For the Kiwis, Latham (5*) and Conway (9*) are still at the crease.

Requiring 139 to win, New Zealand openers Latham and Conway batted till the tea break, ensuring that their side does not lose any wicket before the interval. In the final session, New Zealand will require 120 runs to win from 45 overs. Earlier, resuming the second session at 130/5, Pant and Jadeja managed to add 12 more runs to the total before Jadeja's (16) stint at the crease came to an end as he was sent packing by Neil Wagner. The left-armer angled one across the channel, and Jadeja poked at the delivery, handing an easy catch to BJ Watling behind the stumps.

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin joined Pant in the middle and the duo managed to add 14 more runs to the total, but this partnership too came to an end in the 70th over as Pant (41) gifted his wicket to Trent Boult. Pant decided to step out and lofted the ball in the air. It was a casual end to what had been a fighting knock till then. Even though he did miss quite a few balls, he was looking to apply himself till Boult got the better of him. Henry Nicholls took a stunner to send Pant back as it was the beginning of the end of the India essay. In the very same over, Ashwin (7) was dismissed by Boult, and India was reduced to 156/8.

Mohammed Shami did manage to add 13 valuable runs to the total, but in the end, it was all about waiting for the innings to end. Kyle Jamieson returned with two wickets while Boult picked three. Not to forget Wagner's lion-hearted effort even though he had only one wicket to show for his efforts. Brief Scores: India 217 and 170 (Rishabh Pant 41, Rohit Sharma 30, Tim Southee 4-48); New Zealand 249 and (Tom Latham 5*, Devon Conway 9*). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)