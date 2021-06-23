Soccer-Krychowiak in for Poland's must-win game with Sweden

Poland coach Paulo Souza has made one change to his side for their must-win Group E clash against Sweden in St Petersburg, bringing in midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak for Jakub Moder, who has been suffering from a knee issue.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has made his first change of the tournament to his starting XI, selecting striker Robin Quaison ahead of Marcus Berg. Berg came in for criticism after missing a simple chance in their opening scoreless draw with Spain, while Quaison came off the bench and won the penalty that decided their 1-0 victory over Slovakia in their second group game.

The Poles are bottom of the group on one point and a win would see them through, while the Swedes, who are top on four points, have already secured advancement and will be looking for a victory to go through as group winners. Sweden: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson; Sebastian Larsson (captain), Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison; Alexander Isak

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich; Piotr Zielinski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (captain)

