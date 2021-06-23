Left Menu

Soccer-Krychowiak in for Poland's must-win game with Sweden

Poland coach Paulo Souza has made one change to his side for their must-win Group E clash against Sweden in St Petersburg, bringing in midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak for Jakub Moder, who has been suffering from a knee issue. Sweden coach Janne Andersson has made his first change of the tournament to his starting XI, selecting striker Robin Quaison ahead of Marcus Berg.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:35 IST
Soccer-Krychowiak in for Poland's must-win game with Sweden

Poland coach Paulo Souza has made one change to his side for their must-win Group E clash against Sweden in St Petersburg, bringing in midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak for Jakub Moder, who has been suffering from a knee issue.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has made his first change of the tournament to his starting XI, selecting striker Robin Quaison ahead of Marcus Berg. Berg came in for criticism after missing a simple chance in their opening scoreless draw with Spain, while Quaison came off the bench and won the penalty that decided their 1-0 victory over Slovakia in their second group game.

The Poles are bottom of the group on one point and a win would see them through, while the Swedes, who are top on four points, have already secured advancement and will be looking for a victory to go through as group winners. Sweden: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson; Sebastian Larsson (captain), Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson, Robin Quaison; Alexander Isak

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich; Piotr Zielinski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (captain)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021