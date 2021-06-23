Left Menu

India's Olympic theme song launched

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event. The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association IOA and attended by its President, Secretary General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India SAI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:01 IST
India's Olympic theme song launched
  • Country:
  • India

India's ''Official Olympic Theme Song'' was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games in July-August. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event. The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI). Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song titled ''Lakshya Tera Samne Hai''.

The Games will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021