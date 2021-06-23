Left Menu

Rugby-Burned Bok duo get all clear to go home for Lions series

South African internationals Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel home from Ireland after being burned in an accident earlier this month, Munster rugby club said on Wednesday. They will travel back to South Africa this week, it added. De Allende and Snyman were with Irish internationals Mike Haley and CJ Stander when petrol was poured onto the fire, causing an explosion.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:13 IST
South African internationals Damian de Allende and RG Snyman have been cleared to travel home from Ireland after being burned in an accident earlier this month, Munster rugby club said on Wednesday. The World Cup winners sustained burns to their legs, hands and face in a bizarre fire-pit incident but will be allowed to join up with the Springboks next week as they prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour.

"Both players had good reviews with the specialist this week," the Irish club said in a statement. They will travel back to South Africa this week, it added.

De Allende and Snyman were with Irish internationals Mike Haley and CJ Stander when petrol was poured onto the fire, causing an explosion. "We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over and then it caught his hand," De Allende said last week, without revealing the culprit.

"He just tried to put it (the petrol can) down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded." De Allende is a key player for the Boks in the series, while Snyman has been slowly working his way back from a serious knee injury sustained on his debut for Munster last August. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

