The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of day six of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

*Updated report of Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris.

*Updated report of Wimbledon qualifier.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-NZ-ABUSE WTC final: Spectators ejected for abusing NZ players Southampton, Jun 23 (PTI) Two spectators were removed from the Ageas Bowl for abusing some New Zealand players on day five of the ongoing World Test Championship final against India here.

SPO-CRI-MORGAN-RACISM Morgan insists historic tweets 'taken out of context', says 'Sir' is a sign of admiration London, Jun 23 (PTI) Dismissing accusations of racism against him, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan said the historical tweets, allegedly mocking Indians, were ''taken out of context''.

SPO-BOX-OLY-VIJENDER Life is a new lesson everyday: Indian boxing's trailblazer Vijender outgrows Olympic identity By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) His was the Olympic medal that set the ball rolling for Indian boxing's ascension to world-beating standards.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-WC Archery WC: Verma, Vennam best placed Indians after qualification round Paris, Jun 23 (PTI) Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam emerged the best placed Indians with their respective 11th and 15th place finishes in the qualification round of men's and women's compound sections in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-NZ-WATLING Watling returns to keep in farewell Test despite dislocated ring finger Southampton, Jun 23 (PTI) New Zealand wicketkeeper B J Watling returned to the field despite dislocating his right ring finger during the morning session of the World Test Championship Final against India, displaying the grit and courage he is known for in his farewell game.

SPO-OLY-HARYANA-MEDAL-CASH Haryana to give Rs 6 crore to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI) Haryana government on Wednesday announced that sportspersons from the state who win gold medal in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics would be given a cash amount of Rs 6 crore.

SPO-OLY-IND-SONG India's Olympic theme song launched New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) India's ''Official Olympic Theme Song'' was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games in July-August.

SPO-SHOOT-IND India's Olympic-bound shooters eye strong show in ISSF World Cup Osijek (Croatia), Jun 23 (PTI) India's Olympic-bound rifle and pistol shooters will take part in the International Shooting Sport Federation's (ISSF) final World Cup of this year beginning here from Thursday, their last competitive outing before the Tokyo Games.

SPO-TENNIS-WIM-IND Ankita bows out of Wimbledon Qualifiers London, Jun 23 (PTI) Indian tennis player Ankita Raina's attempt to qualify for the women's singles main draw of Wimbledon failed after she went down in the first round of the Qualifiers here.

SPO-CRI-ENG-VAUGHAN-PIETERSEN Vaughan, Pietersen slam possibility of families not travelling with England players for the Ashes London, Jun 23 (PTI) Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes the iconic Ashes series should be cancelled if families are not allowed to travel with the players for the four-month long tour of Australia due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

SPO-CRI-SAMMY-CWI Sammy appointed member of CWI Board of Directors St John's (Antigua), Jun 23 (PTI) Two-time T20 World Cup-winning former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has been appointed as an independent non-member director of the CWI board.

SPO-CRI-ENG-WOM-SQUAD Dunkley in line for ODI debut against India Bristol, Jun 23 (PTI) Batting all-rounder Sophia Dunkley has been named in the England women's ODI squad for the series against India following an impressive performance on her Test debut.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI-OLY It was a big surprise, don't feel I've really earned it: Lahiri on Olympic qualification Cromwell, Jun 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri says he wasn't expecting to qualify for the Olympics given his below par performance this year but now wants to make it count by returning with a medal from the Tokyo Games.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-TVESA Tvesa to have long shot at Olympic berth at Czech Ladies Open Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who has been having a good run on the Ladies European Tour, will get one final chance to qualify for Tokyo Olympics when she tees up at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open this week.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKINGS Jadeja displaces Holder as top Test all-rounder Dubai, Jun 23 (PTI) India's Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday dislodged West Indian Jason Holder as the world's top all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings.

