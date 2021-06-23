Left Menu

Ramkumar one win away from Wimbledon main draw

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:38 IST
India's Ramkumar Ramanathan stood just one win away from his maiden Grand Slam appearance after he progressed to the final round of the Wimbledon Qualifiers with a straight-set win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry Ramkumar, who gradually slipped out of the top-200 for lack of good results, beat his Argentine rival 6-3 6-4.

The Indian Davis Cupper, now ranked 211, did not face a single break point in the match and broke Etcheverry, ranked 204, twice in the second round match that lasted 59 minutes.

The 26-year old now needs to beat Australia's 32nd seed Marc Polmans, ranked 152.

The closest he has come to qualifying for a major before this effort was in 2018 when he reached the third round of the Australian Open qualifiers.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina have exited from Qualifiers.

