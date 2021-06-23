Atwal joined by amateur Aman Gupta at Korn Ferry Tour event

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, whose lone appearance on the Korn Ferry Tour this season resulted in the only cut he has made in 2021, will return to the Tour for the Maine Open. The Korn Ferry Tour is the second rung Tour of the PGA from where players graduate to the main lucrative PGA Tour.

Atwal will have company in Sahith Theegala and Aman Gupta, who was a semi-finalist at the 2020 US Amateurs. Gupta, still an amateur, plays for the Oklahoma State University.

Advertisement

Gupta got into the field through the Monday qualifiers and his showing at this level of a pro event will be watched keenly.

Theegala, an American of Indian origin, who played at the US Open last week, but missed the cut.

Atwal has also played three PGA Tour events but missed cut in all but he made the cut at the Rex Hospital Open and was T-49 after a good start.

At the Maine Open, Atwal will tee up with Ollie Schneiderjans and Jimmy Stanger and they play from the 10th tee at noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)