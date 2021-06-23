Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros extend win streak to 9; Tennis-Gauff beaten by Sevastova in Eastbourne and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Rahm tops final Olympic Golf Rankings, DeChambeau makes U.S. team

Spaniard Jon Rahm's thrilling victory at last weekend's U.S. Open vaulted him past American Justin Thomas and into the top spot in the final Olympic Golf Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. Americans rounded out the top five with Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau expected to represent Team USA this summer in Tokyo.

Athletics-US title has Richardson surging on social media

As Sha'Carri Richardson dashes across America's tracks, her long hair flowing, her social media numbers have soared. More than a million followers have taken up the journey of the new U.S. women's 100m champion, whose brashness and fast times have brought new interest to the sport.

NFL: Brands could flock to Nassib after historic coming out announcement

The Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib could become one of the most recognizable faces in football as brands line up to be associated with the National Football League's first openly gay active player, marketing experts told Reuters on Tuesday. The defensive end said he had agonized https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/raiders-nassib-says-he-is-gay-2021-06-21 about making the announcement for the past 15 years but was immediately greeted with supportive messages from the league, his team, and fellow players, who all praised his courage https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/nfl-reactions-raiders-nassib-becoming-first-active-player-come-out-gay-2021-06-22.

U.S. President Biden lauds athletes Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

U.S. President Joe Biden praised the courage of the Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib for becoming the National Football League's (NFL) first openly gay active player and Japan women's soccer forward Kumi Yokoyama for coming out as a transgender man. "To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I'm so proud of your courage," Biden tweeted https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1407506870181453824 on Tuesday.

Soccer-Sinclair to lead Canadian women's team in her fourth Olympics

Christine Sinclair, the all-time international goal-scoring record holder, was named to her fourth Olympic squad on Wednesday and will headline a Canadian roster at the Tokyo Games that features a mix of veterans and youth. Led by Sinclair, whose 186 goals for her country are the most by a female or male soccer player worldwide, Canada won medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and was the only nation to make the podium in both competitions.

MLB roundup: Astros extend win streak to 9

Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs while starter Zack Greinke threw 7 1/3 strong innings as the visiting Houston Astros extended their winning streak to nine games with a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday. Houston now has won 13 of its last 15. This loss gave Baltimore a four-game losing streak.

Tennis-Gauff beaten by Sevastova in Eastbourne

American teenager Coco Gauff's Wimbledon preparations suffered a blip as she bowed out of the Eastbourne tournament on Wednesday, losing to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 4-6 7-5 6-2. The 17-year-old Gauff came back after losing the opening eight games the previous evening against seventh seed Elise Mertens, but this time she succumbed after leading.

Soccer-Lloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster

The U.S. women's soccer team that will compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have a familiar look as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among a slew of experienced players named to the national squad on Wednesday. All but one member of the 18-player roster that will compete in Tokyo were part of the 2019 World Cup championship team. The squad will have an average age of 30.8 years old when play gets underway and an average 111 international caps per player.

Settlement reached in suit over Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

The families of Kobe Bryant and others who died in a 2020 helicopter crash reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit targeting the late pilot's estate and the company that owned and operated the helicopter. Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was among those suing the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan as well as Island Express Helicopters filed a notice in court that read, "Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action," multiple media outlets reported.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 bans booze to curb COVID, second Ugandan tests positive

Alcohol, high-fives and talking loudly will be banned for the reduced numbers of Olympic ticket holders allowed into venues as organisers concede a "sense of celebration" will be limited at a Games already postponed by a year due the coronavirus. Organisers have pushed ahead with preparations for the Olympics, still called Tokyo 2020, despite strong concerns among the Japanese public that hosting competitors from around the world could result in further COVID-19 outbreaks.

