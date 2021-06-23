Left Menu

Golf-Harrington picks Kaymer, McDowell as Ryder Cup vice-captains

Northern Ireland's McDowell served as a vice-captain for Europe's victory over the United States at Le Golf National in France in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:53 IST
Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington has named Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as vice-captains for this year's Ryder Cup. The duo join Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson as part of Harrington's leadership team for the biennial event, which will be held from Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

German Kaymer, a two-times major champion who won the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2010, has been named vice-captain for the first time. Northern Ireland's McDowell served as a vice-captain for Europe's victory over the United States at Le Golf National in France in 2018.

"I'm delighted to welcome Martin and Graeme as vice-captains, both of whom I believe will bring experience, knowledge, and a great balance to the team room," Harrington said. "They have both contributed winning points in Ryder Cup history, have been there and done it, and the other players look up to them. They both have that aura and responsibility in that what they say will have meaning."

Kaymer and McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion, have both played in four Ryder Cups. Kaymer, who was on the winning side three times, sunk the putt that sealed Europe's stunning comeback victory in 2012, in what is known as the "Miracle of Medinah".

"Martin... has a great personality and brings a calmness, a European element, and a lot of confidence with him. The fact that he won around Whistling Straits also brings that level of authority and assurance that you need," Harrington added. "I decided on Graeme as a vice-captain a long time ago. He was vice-captain in 2018 with me and I liked what he brought to the team room.

"He's quite an authority, confident in what he's doing and saying and knows the scene. The only reason he would not have been a vice-captain was if he was going to be a player."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

