Cricket-New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win WTC title
Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:09 IST
New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating India by eight wickets in the final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.
The weather-disrupted final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket's pinnacle event.
