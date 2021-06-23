New Zealand ace the WTC mace with comfortable win over India
They had also lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia.The seasoned pair of skipper Kane Williamson 52 and Ross Taylor 47 took New Zealand past the finish line with their unbeaten 96-run partnership as they overhauled the 139-run target without much fuss.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A tenacious New Zealand lifted the inaugural World Test Championship title with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India on the sixth and final day of the marquee final here on Wednesday.
It is first major ICC trophy for the Black Caps, who had ended runners-up at the 2019 ODI World Cup after losing the final to hosts England on boundary count. They had also lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia.
The seasoned pair of skipper Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) took New Zealand past the finish line with their unbeaten 96-run partnership as they overhauled the 139-run target without much fuss. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed openers Tom Latham (9) and Devon Conway (19) but the Indians did not have any success after that as the fielders dropped two catches. India resumed the day at 64 for two but none of the batsmen could play a solid innings and they were all out for 170. Rishabh Pant was top-scorer for them with his 41-run knock.
Brief Scores: India: 217 and 170 all out in 73 overs. (Rishabh Pant 41, Rohit Sharma 30; Tim Southee 4/48, Trent Boult 3/39, Kyle Jamieson 2/30). New Zealand: 249 and 140 for 2 in 45.5 overs. (K Williamson 52 not out, R Taylor 47 not out; R Ashwin 2/17).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Buttler, Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians
2 Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying more than Rs 30 lakhs
India asks Chinese govt to allow travel by Indians to China
Delhi asks Beijing to allow Indians to travel to China
India asks Chinese govt to issue visas for Indians to resume travel to China for study, work