WTC Scoreboard: Match-end (New Zealand 2nd Innings)

New Zealand 2nd innings: (Chasing 139 to win) Tom Latham st R Pant b R Ashwin 9 Devon Conway lbw b R Ashwin 19 Kane Williamson not out 52 Ross Taylor not out 47 Extras (LB-11, NB-2) 13 Total (for 2 wickets in 45.5 overs) 140 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6.2-2-21-0, Mohammed Shami 10.5-3-21-0, Jasprit Bumrah 10.4-2-35-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-5-17-2, Ravindra Jadeja 8-1-25-0.

