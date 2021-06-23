Left Menu

WTC Scoreboard: Match-end (New Zealand 2nd Innings)

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 23-06-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 23:16 IST
WTC Scoreboard: Match-end (New Zealand 2nd Innings)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand 2nd innings: (Chasing 139 to win) Tom Latham st R Pant b R Ashwin 9 Devon Conway lbw b R Ashwin 19 Kane Williamson not out 52 Ross Taylor not out 47 Extras (LB-11, NB-2) 13 Total (for 2 wickets in 45.5 overs) 140 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6.2-2-21-0, Mohammed Shami 10.5-3-21-0, Jasprit Bumrah 10.4-2-35-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-5-17-2, Ravindra Jadeja 8-1-25-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021