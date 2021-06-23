Soccer-Sane earns first Euro 2020 start for Germany, Hungary unchanged

Germany's Leroy Sane will earn his first Euro 2020 start in their final Group F game against Hungary on Wednesday after Thomas Mueller failed to recover from a knee injury.

Sane, who has played only 19 minutes as a substitute, will line up alongside Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry in attack, with the Germans needing a win or a draw to advance. Hungary coach Marco Rossi kept faith with the same lineup that delivered a 1-1 draw against world champions France in their previous group game, with Roland Sallai and Adam Szalai as the strikers in a 3-5-2 system.

Advertisement

Teams: Germany: Manuel Neuer (captain); Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter; Robin Gosens, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich; Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai (captain)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)