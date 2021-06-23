Soccer-Fernandes left out for Portugal v France

Reigning champions Portugal sprung a surprise when they left out playmaker Bruno Fernandes for their final Group F clash at Euro 2020 against group leaders France on Wednesday.

Fernandes has struggled to replicate the form he showed for Manchester United last season, and manager Fernando Santos opted instead for Renato Sanches. Midfielder William Carvalho was also left out of the side that lost 4-2 against Germany in their last game, with experienced Joao Moutinho coming in to earn his 134th cap.

Advertisement

France coach Didier Deschamps made three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Hungary. Corentin Tolisso comes in for Adrien Rabiot in midfield, left back Lucas Hernandez, who played in the opening win over Germany, returns in place of Lucas Digne while Jules Kounde takes the place of Benjamin Pavard in defence.

France are already through to the last 16 and will definitely finish top of the group with a win. Portugal will go through if they avoid defeat. Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Danilo; Bernardo Silva, Renato Sanches, Diogo Jota; Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

France: Hugo Lloris (captain); Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Jules Kounde; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso; Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)