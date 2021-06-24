Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Soccer-Lewandowski’s best efforts not enough to keep Poland at Euro 2020

But there was only so much impact Robert Lewandowski could have on a must-win game for his side, even if he did score twice. Following a record-breaking scoring season in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski took his tournament tally to three goals as Poland made a gallant bid to stay alive, but in the end lost 3-2 to the Swedes to finish bottom of Group E.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 00:39 IST
ANALYSIS-Soccer-Lewandowski’s best efforts not enough to keep Poland at Euro 2020

If ever Poland needed a decisive contribution from a player who has proven a talismanic presence for them, it was on Wednesday in St Petersburg in their final Euro 2020 group match against Sweden. But there was only so much impact Robert Lewandowski could have on a must-win game for his side, even if he did score twice.

Following a record-breaking scoring season in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski took his tournament tally to three goals as Poland made a gallant bid to stay alive, but in the end lost 3-2 to the Swedes to finish bottom of Group E. Reliance on the qualities of Lewandowski was all too evident from the start with the 32-year-old captain the go-to man for most of Poland’s forward forays. The rest of the team continually sought him out, hoping for something magical.

And, he came close to providing it. Two goals down, Lewandowski almost single-handedly turned the game on its head, offering up the chance of a come-from-behind win and progress to the last 16. First came a trademark goal out of nothing as a quick counter-attack still left Lewandowski with much to do on the left.

But no problem. He set his radar sights on the top corner of the goal and bent a spectacular effort into the net to halve the deficit with a half-hour remaining. Then followed a smart tap-in from close range, pouncing on a defensive error, looking like he had all the time in the world when in fact it was just a split second to steady himself and score.

It was a 12th goal for Lewandowski in his last 13 starts and with six minutes left Poland were level, needing one more goal to advance to the last 16. In their desperation to push forward, however, and with evident fatigue, they slipped up at the back and substitute Viktor Claesson won the game for Sweden.

Lewandowski had tried his level best as always but it wasn't quite enough on the night. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021