Soccer-Ronaldo becomes joint all-time international top-scorer

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-06-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 01:58 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo tied Iran's Ali Daei as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by moving on to 109 goals in Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on Wednesday.

Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty to put Portugal 1-0 ahead and he struck again from the spot in the second half to make it 2-2.

