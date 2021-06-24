Soccer-Ronaldo becomes joint all-time international top-scorer
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-06-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 01:58 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Cristiano Ronaldo tied Iran's Ali Daei as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by moving on to 109 goals in Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on Wednesday.
Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty to put Portugal 1-0 ahead and he struck again from the spot in the second half to make it 2-2.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby-Pay cut made France move easy, says departing All Black Laumape
Spain's young debutants beat Lithuania 4-0, France wins 3-0
Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek out of Euro 2020
Euro 2020: Two Sweden players test positive for coronavirus
France expects minimum tax to yield "several billion" euros -minister