Left Menu

Soccer-Slovakia's dream start in Euro 2020 turns to nightmare

In between those games, Slovakia made no impact on Sweden's miserly defence in a 1-0 defeat and looked utterly punchless against Spain in the tournament's worst margin of loss so far. "We just didn't create chances," coach Stefan Tarkovic lamented after the Spain match on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 02:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 02:47 IST
Soccer-Slovakia's dream start in Euro 2020 turns to nightmare

Slovakia opened their second European Championship with a bang - a surprise 2-1 defeat of Poland.

However, those two goals turned out to be the Slovaks' sole chances on target as their campaign faded as quickly as their attack and collapsed with a humiliating 5-0 thrashing by Spain. In between those games, Slovakia made no impact on Sweden's miserly defence in a 1-0 defeat and looked utterly punchless against Spain in the tournament's worst margin of loss so far.

"We just didn't create chances," coach Stefan Tarkovic lamented after the Spain match on Wednesday. "There was just a huge difference between us and Spain."

On paper, Slovakia's third place in Group E looks respectable. But it was a regression from reaching the knockouts in 2016 - thanks to their terrible goal difference of minus five which put them among the worst third-place finishers. Tarkovic, an assistant at Euro 2016, had been hopeful after the first two matches, especially given they only lost to Sweden on a penalty. But Spain, finally clicking with nine attempts on target, were a reminder of where Slovakia want to get.

'BEAUTIFUL SPAIN' "The Spaniards showed some beautiful combination football," said Slovakia's most-capped player, 33-year-old midfielder Marek Hamsik. "We gave them a lot of space. We defended a lot, and did not have the strength to attack.

"Two-and-a-half matches were good and we have something to build on." Slovakia may now have to seek new blood after relying on veterans like Hamsik for the backbone of their team.

Former national team coach Jan Kocian said Slovakia lacked fluency. "There is no plan how to get from defence to the forwards. It is very hard to play when that link does not exist," he said, according to state broadcaster RTVS. And another former coach, Dusan Galis, said Slovakia got what they deserved after no attempts on the Spanish goal.

"I am a realist. If the quality of our league doesn't change, there will be no interest in our players," he said, explaining it will then be hard to expect breakout performances on the national level. "The Euros have shown us where the modern game is developing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021