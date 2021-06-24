Left Menu

Soccer-Deschamps hails magical and insane night for France

With qualification for the knockout stages secured before Wednesday's match, France were aiming to top the group and secure a more favourable last-16 tie. With the scoreline ever-changing in the match between Hungary and Germany in Munich, two goals from Karim Benzema were cancelled out by a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo penalties as France had to settle for a draw.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-06-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 04:09 IST
Soccer-Deschamps hails magical and insane night for France
  • Country:
  • Hungary

France coach Didier Deschamps described events in Budapest as magical and insane after his side drew 2-2 with Portugal on a night full of twists and turns which ended with Les Bleus heading into the Euro 2020 last 16 as Group F winners. With qualification for the knockout stages secured before Wednesday's match, France were aiming to top the group and secure a more favourable last-16 tie.

With the scoreline ever-changing in the match between Hungary and Germany in Munich, two goals from Karim Benzema were cancelled out by a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo penalties as France had to settle for a draw. "We were seeing the scoreline in the night's other match as Hungary were beating Germany, and it was making things very complicated," Deschamps told a news conference. "It was an insane match that went in all directions.

"I am really satisfied. Football is pure magic, from one situation to another the emotions can change so quickly. The morale of the team can change too. Tonight was pleasing even though not everything was perfect. It was a match on the top level." France will meet Switzerland in the last 16 in Bucharest on June 28.

Benzema levelled in first-half stoppage time after the first of Ronaldo's penalties, before firing France in front just after the break - the striker's first goals for his country since 2015. After returning to the squad for this tournament, Benzema made a slow start back in the international fold in France’s opening two games, with the reaction from back home what the Real Madrid striker expected.

"I knew that as soon as I returned to the national team the critics would come out," Benzema said. "That is part of football. But I never gave up. As soon as I enter the pitch I want to score and today I managed that. "Everybody was waiting for this goal tonight, and that was an extra motivation for me. It is a great pleasure to be scoring again (for France)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India; FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021