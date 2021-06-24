Left Menu

Soccer-Peru recover from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Peru scored two goals in the second half to rescue a 2-2 draw against Ecuador in the Copa America on Wednesday. With one game left for each, Ecuador have two points from three games and Peru have four.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 04:39 IST
Soccer-Peru recover from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Peru scored two goals in the second half to rescue a 2-2 draw against Ecuador in the Copa America on Wednesday. Ecuador scored twice in the opening 45 minutes with Renato Tapia putting through his own goal midway through the first half and Ayrton Preciado finishing off a free kick seconds before the break.

However, Peru stormed back into contention in the second half with Gianluca Lapadula scoring after 49 minutes before setting up Andre Carrillo to equalise five minutes later. The result means both teams can still progress into the last eight of the tournament. With one game left for each, Ecuador have two points from three games and Peru have four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India; FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021