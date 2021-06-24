Soccer-Peru recover from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Ecuador

Peru scored two goals in the second half to rescue a 2-2 draw against Ecuador in the Copa America on Wednesday. Ecuador scored twice in the opening 45 minutes with Renato Tapia putting through his own goal midway through the first half and Ayrton Preciado finishing off a free kick seconds before the break.

However, Peru stormed back into contention in the second half with Gianluca Lapadula scoring after 49 minutes before setting up Andre Carrillo to equalise five minutes later. The result means both teams can still progress into the last eight of the tournament. With one game left for each, Ecuador have two points from three games and Peru have four.

