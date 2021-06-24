Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Max Purcell takes down Gael Monfils at Eastbourne

Max Purcell of Australia upset top-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, in the round of 16 at Viking International Eastbourne in England on Wednesday. Purcell overcame Monfils' 16 aces and came from behind 3-0 in the last set, winning five straight games to wrest control. Monfils, though ranked No. 16 in the world, hasn't reached the quarterfinals of an ATP Tour event since February 2020.

NFL explores strategic partnership for media assets

The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it was exploring strategic options for its media assets including partnerships with "interested parties", months after signing long-term deals with larger media and tech firms. The assets under discussion include TV channels NFL Network and NFL RedZone, and the league's digital platforms, NFL spokesperson Alex Riethmiller said in an email.

U.S. President Biden lauds athletes Nassib, Yokoyama for coming out

U.S. President Joe Biden praised the courage of the Las Vegas Raiders' Carl Nassib for becoming the National Football League's (NFL) first openly gay active player and Japan women's soccer forward Kumi Yokoyama for coming out as a transgender man. "To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama – two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I’m so proud of your courage," Biden tweeted https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1407506870181453824 on Tuesday.

Soccer-Sinclair to lead Canadian women's team in her fourth Olympics

Christine Sinclair, the all-time international goal-scoring record holder, was named to her fourth Olympic squad on Wednesday and will headline a Canadian roster at the Tokyo Games that features a mix of veterans and youth. Led by Sinclair, whose 186 goals for her country are the most by a female or male soccer player worldwide, Canada won medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and was the only nation to make the podium in both competitions.

Ronaldo double rescues Portugal in dramatic draw with France

Cristiano Ronaldo came to Portugal's rescue with two penalties to cancel out a brace from France's Karim Benzema in an enthralling 2-2 draw that sent both sides into the Euro 2020 last 16 in a frantic conclusion to Group F on Wednesday. An anxious night for the reigning European champions saw them occupy every position in the so-called group of death at various junctures but the 36-year-old Ronaldo, so often his country's saviour, stepped up to reach another career milestone.

Motor racing: W Series to become a team-based championship from 2022

The all-female W Series, which is supporting Formula One at eight grands prix this year, will become a team-based championship from 2022 as a result of strong sponsor interest, organisers said on Thursday. Drivers will continue to race with identical machinery, however, with cars prepared and maintained by W Series Engineering.

Tennis-Gauff beaten by Sevastova in Eastbourne, Andreescu out

American teenager Coco Gauff's Wimbledon preparations suffered a blip as she bowed out of the Eastbourne tournament on Wednesday, losing to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova 4-6 7-5 6-2. Third seed Bianca Andreescu also went out on the Devonshire Park grass but top seed Aryana Sabalenka had no trouble in beating American Alison Riske 6-1 6-4.

Soccer-Lloyd, Rapinoe headline U.S. women's Olympic roster

The U.S. women's soccer team that will compete at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have a familiar look as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan were among a slew of experienced players named to the national squad on Wednesday. All but one member of the 18-player roster that will compete in Tokyo were part of the 2019 World Cup championship team. The squad will have an average age of 30.8 years old when play gets underway and an average 111 international caps per player.

Settlement reached in suit over Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

The families of Kobe Bryant and others who died in a 2020 helicopter crash reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit targeting the late pilot's estate and the company that owned and operated the helicopter. Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, was among those suing the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan as well as Island Express Helicopters filed a notice in court that read, "Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims in the above-entitled action," multiple media outlets reported.

Biles selection a formality as U.S. team takes shape

The United States Olympic gymnastics trials begin on Thursday with Jade Carey having accomplished something seven-times national champion Simone Biles has not -- clinched her spot on the team for the Tokyo Games. Taking advantage of a revamped qualifying system, Carey secured her Tokyo place with a string of strong results at four World Cup competitions through 2018 and 2019, leaving a packed talented field to fight over five remaining berths this weekend in St. Louis.

