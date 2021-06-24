Left Menu

Soccer-Sao Paulo still seeking first win after 2-2 draw with Cuiaba

Gabriel Sara equalised two four minutes later but although Sao Paulo dominated the match, with 14 shots on goal compared to Cuiaba’s three, they could not get their first win. Instead, they remain third from bottom of the 20-team table with three points from six games.

Sao Paulo are still without a win in Brazil's Serie A this season after they could only draw 2-2 at home on Wednesday with newly promoted Cuiaba. Martin Nicolas Benitez put Sao Paulo ahead on 18 minutes but Rafael Gava got one back from outside the box midway through the second half.

Elton then put the visitors ahead six minutes before half time with a fine diving header.

Instead, they remain third from bottom of the 20-team table with three points from six games. Cuiaba are two places above them on the same points total but with two games in hand.

