Left Menu

Olympics-Skateboarding-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Horigome grew up in Tokyo, but moved to California, the mecca of skateboarding, in 2016. Most recently, Horigome narrowly defeated Nyjah Huston at the 2021 Street Skateboarding World Championship held in Rome in June.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 06:41 IST
Olympics-Skateboarding-Five to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

Five skateboarders to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics: NYJAH HUSTON (UNITED STATES)

A skateboarding prodigy who made his X Games debut when he was just 11, Huston is one of the most high-profile athletes in the sport with lucrative brand partnerships and more than 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Though Huston narrowly lost to Japan's Yuto Horigome in the Street World Championships held in Rome in June, the 26-year-old is seen as a favourite to take home gold.

YUTO HORIGOME (JAPAN) Yuto Horigome, 22, is ranked second in the world and won three out of four Street League Skateboarding (SLS) contests in 2018. Horigome grew up in Tokyo, but moved to California, the mecca of skateboarding, in 2016.

Most recently, Horigome narrowly defeated Nyjah Huston at the 2021 Street Skateboarding World Championship held in Rome in June. SKY BROWN (BRITAIN)

Twelve-year-old Sky Brown is expected to compete for Britain after recovering from a life-threatening fall last May. Brown, who suffered skull fractures after she fell from a half-pipe in Southern California last year, has said she was not anxious about competing in Tokyo.

The teenager, who is set to become Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian, won the World Championship bronze as an 11-year-old in 2019 and has said she first learned her tricks on YouTube. KOKONA HIRAKI (JAPAN)

At 12, Hiraki is set to become Japan's youngest athlete to compete in a summer Olympic Games. Hiraki is from Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and began skating with her father when she was just five. Hiraki, who will compete in the park category, won silver during the 2019 X Games and is ranked sixth overall in the world.

MARGIELYN DIDAL (PHILIPPINES) Didal, 22, made her debut at the 2018 X Games in Minneapolis and won gold at the Asian Games in the women's street competition the same year.

Didal's success has made her a national figure in the Philippines, where she started skating even though she had no access to a skate park or her own board. Didal was selected as one of Time magazine's 25 most influential teens for 2018 for her contributions to the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021