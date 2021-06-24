Left Menu

Cricket-'Best ever', Hadlee hails New Zealand's test world champions

Hadlee, one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game, said the New Zealand test team "thoroughly deserved" the title on the back of their recent form. "Over the past two years, the Black Caps performances in the test arena have been outstanding with test match and series wins at home and abroad," the 69-year-old said in a statement.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 07:20 IST
Cricket-'Best ever', Hadlee hails New Zealand's test world champions
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and its greatest cricketer Richard Hadlee led the tributes on Thursday after the Black Caps claimed the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) by beating India. Kane Williamson's team became test cricket's first official world champions after prevailing by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday, the reserve day of a match plagued by bad weather. "The Black Caps have made New Zealand proud. This was a masterful performance from a team at the top of their game and on top of the world," Ardern said in a statement.

"Kane Williamson and the team leadership have built a brilliant and humble squad who have become an inspiration to many New Zealanders. "Over a number of years now we have seen the development of a team and team culture that has taken New Zealand cricket to world beating heights."

New Zealand have been to the semi-final of the 50-over World Cup eight times and lost the last two finals, in heartbreaking fashion to England on the boundary countback rule after the 2019 decider was tied. Throughout those setbacks, New Zealand have continued to play in a spirit sometimes derided as "nice guy" cricket.

More importantly, they have won all but one match, a draw, in four test series since a 3-0 drubbing in Australia around the turn of 2020. Hadlee, one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game, said the New Zealand test team "thoroughly deserved" the title on the back of their recent form.

"Over the past two years, the Black Caps performances in the test arena have been outstanding with test match and series wins at home and abroad," the 69-year-old said in a statement. "The whole team has shown a high degree of professionalism. Their skill sets have complemented each other to make them a complete playing unit.

"It's fair to say that this current group of players is the best in our history."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021