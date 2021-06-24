Left Menu

Athletics-Soaring temperatures prompt changes to US Olympic trials schedule

The men's and women's 20km race walks had previously been moved up to 7 a.m. on Saturday following forecasts for scorching temperatures at the weekend. The U.S. selection trials for next month's Tokyo Olympics conclude on Sunday.

Extreme heat conditions with temperatures expected to reach more than 100 Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius) have led officials to make changes to the schedule for the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon at the weekend. Most affected are the distance races, with the women's 10,000 metres moved to 10 a.m. local time on Saturday and the men's 5,000m to the same time on Sunday.

USA Track and Field said the changes were made "with regard to athlete safety while competing in high temperatures, as well as officials, fans and staff attending the event". The men's and women's 20km race walks had previously been moved up to 7 a.m. on Saturday following forecasts for scorching temperatures at the weekend.

